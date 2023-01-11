Clerk of Court Tonya Leggett swears in Deputy Brian Mizelle, who has just over one year of law enforcement experience. He is also certified by by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Deputy Matt Roebuck is sworn into office by Clerk of Court Tonya Leggett. He has over 13 years of law enforcement experience and is an active member of the Army National Guard, holding the rank of Sergeant First Class. Roebuck has served in the Army National Guard for over 20 years.
Lieutenant Albert Roberson, second from the left, retired from Martin County Sheriff’s Office after serving 44 years.
Contributed
Clerk of Court Tonya Leggett swears in Deputy Brian Mizelle, who has just over one year of law enforcement experience. He is also certified by by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Deborah Griffin
Deputy Matt Roebuck is sworn into office by Clerk of Court Tonya Leggett. He has over 13 years of law enforcement experience and is an active member of the Army National Guard, holding the rank of Sergeant First Class. Roebuck has served in the Army National Guard for over 20 years.
Contributed
Deputy Shaun Clark has close to two years of law enforcement experience, and is an active member in the Army National Guard where he is Corporal.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office saw several transitions at the end of last year, which will impact the department in the coming year.
In December, three new employees were recognized and a long-time employee was honored - retiring after serving 44 years of service.
“We would like to congratulate Lt. Albert Roberson Jr. on for an exemplary career,” said Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning.
Roberson became a law enforcement officer in 1978.
“He has served the citizens of Martin County with honor and dignity,” Manning said.
During his time at the MCSO, Roberson held the positions of deputy, detective, Chief Deputy and Lieutenant.
At the time of his retirement, Roberson was supervisor of the Court Services Division of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
The department also welcomed three new officers to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Matt Roebuck has nearly 13 years of law enforcement experience in the areas of major crimes and narcotics investigations, according to Sheriff Manning.
Roebuck is also a General Instructor and a Rapid Deployment Instructor with the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.
In addition to serving the community as a law enforcement officer, Deputy Roebuck is an active member of the Army National Guard, holding the rank of Sgt. First Class. Roebuck has served in the Army National Guard for over 20 years.
Deputy Brian Mizelle has just over one year of law enforcement experience. Mizelle completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Martin Community College (MCC).
He said he is looking forward to serving the citizens of Martin County. In addition to being a law enforcement officer, Mizelle is also certified by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
Deputy Shaun Clark has close to two years of law enforcement experience.
In addition to serving his community as a law enforcement officer, Deputy Clark also is an active member of the Army National Guard where he holds the rank of Corporal. Clark has been a member of the Army National Guard for over three years.