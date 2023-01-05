Trio of fires kept Williamston Fire Dept. busy over Christmas

Three Williamston structure fires kept firefighters busy over the Christmas holiday.
Christmas weekend temperatures dropped to the lowest they have been all season and two of the fires were due to attempts to thaw frozen pipes.
The third, and most devastating, was the total loss of a home belonging to a mother and her five children.
According to Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks, on Sunday, Christmas Day, Williamston-Fire-Rescue-EMS was called to 401 Martin St. at 1:24 p.m. to a structure fire.
According to Peaks, units arrived within five minutes to heavy smoke and fire billowing from the home.
“Members immediately began fire-fighting efforts, along with searching for any occupants of the home,” he said.
All of the residents, a mother and five children ranging in ages of five to 14, were at home at the time of the fire. All escaped unharmed. Unfortunately, the family dog perished.
Peaks said the fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters began working to save items from within the home.
Peaks said the fire investigation revealed that a candle being used in close proximity to a bed, caught the bedding on fire.
The family had attempted to extinguish the fire themselves but were quickly forced outside because of smoke and heat conditions.
Peaks said the American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for the residents of the home.
Also aiding in this fire was the Williamston Police Department. A gofundme.com page has been set up to help the family recover some of their loss by family member Marchetta Speller.
Two other fires were related to attempts to thaw frozen pipes.
According to Peaks, Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS units were called to 1108 Bear Trap Road, at 10:32 Saturday, Christmas Eve, for a reported structure fire.
“Units arrived within five minutes finding smoke coming from the home due to an active fire,” said Peaks.
The fire was located in the dining room, adjacent to the kitchen.
He said firefighters immediately began firefighting efforts along with assistance from Bear Grass and Griffin’s Township Fire Departments.
“The fire was quickly extinguished,” he said.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Peaks said the resident had been using a heater with a blowing fan to warm the underside of the home to keep pipes from freezing.
According to Peaks, “The cause of the fire was the direct heat from the ‘jet heater’ on wood products under the home.”
The home has moderate smoke damage throughout, with heavy fire and smoke damage in the immediate area of the fire. Martin County Sheriff’s Office also was on the scene.
Also, on Sunday, Christmas day, Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS was called to 1302 West Main St. at 5:22 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Units, already in the area, arrived within three minutes, finding heavy fire and smoke coming from a large barn located in the rear of the home.
Peaks said that members of the department immediately began firefighting efforts and provided protection of two homes in direct threat of the active fire.
Peaks said the two homes sustained some heat damage from the fire on the exterior (vinyl siding). One of the properties was on the same property as the barn.
Peaks said this fire was also caused by someone attempting to heat frozen pipes.
“The fire investigation found the resident had set a fire in a barrel-type container for the purpose of heating up the barn and thawing frozen pipes,” he said. “A nearby couch caught fire from the radiant heat of the barrel-like container.”
The barn was a total loss.
The adjacent homes suffered minor exterior damage and were habitable upon fire extinguishment. Responding to this fire were the Williamston Police Department and Williamston Public Works Department.