Trio of fires kept Williamston Fire Dept. busy over Christmas

Decorations still adorn the house that burned Christmas Day. The house, located at 401 Martin Street, was a complete loss due to extensive heat and smoke damage caused from a candle left burning too close to a bed. All occupants, a mother and her five sons, escaped the fire, with the exception of the family dog.

 Deborah Griffin The Enterprise

Three Williamston structure fires kept firefighters busy over the Christmas holiday.

Christmas weekend temperatures dropped to the lowest they have been all season and two of the fires were due to attempts to thaw frozen pipes.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.