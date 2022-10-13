MCC Director of PR
Martin Community College (MCC) recently recognized 20 students for their completion of MCC healthcare programs.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, MCC’s Division of Continuing Education held a ceremony at the MCC auditorium in Williamston, for those who had completed Nurse Aide I, Nurse Aide II and Phlebotomy programs.
MCC’s Healthcare Program Coordinator, Sue Gurley, welcomed the audience of friends and family members who came to show their support for the students’ achievements.
Phlebotomy student, Robert Mallory, gave the invocation.
MCC President Wesley Beddard, spoke words of encouragement to the students and emphasized how important their work is and will continue to be over the years to come. He also thanked their family and friends for supporting the students throughout their training. Beddard reminded the students seeking nursing degrees to consider MCC’s new agreement with Roanoke-Chowan Community College (R-CCC). Up to 10 MCC students are now able to transfer their MCC credits and NAI training to R-CCC’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program.
MCC’s Vice President of Continuing Education then came to the podium and recognized each of the students with Gurley and Beddard congratulating and presenting them with their certificates as they crossed the stage.
Those participating in the ceremony were as follows:
Nurse Aide II (Williamston Campus) – Kimberly Lassiter, Jennifer Miller, and June Smith; Phlebotomy (Bertie Campus) – Nichaela Barnes, Precious Perry, Iesha Barnes, Apple Tabamo, Qiana Wright;
Phlebotomy (Williamston Campus) – Dalton Barr, Christina Foreman, America Lamadrid, and Robert Mallory; and Nurse Aide I (Bertie Campus) – Latricia Hines, Lance Joyner Aliyza McCleoud, Ashiya Outlaw, Jakia Roscoe, and Sidaijah Sheppard; and Nurse Aide II Refresher (Williamston Campus) – Teresa Lewis.
Candance Bryant Whitehurst, MCC’s Director of Human Resources Development (HRD) then recognized the students who earned a CRC (Career Readiness Certification) credential. The CRC designations: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze are based on a WorkKeys test, which gauges the students’ skills in three specific areas: applied mathematics, locating information, and reading for information. This credential makes the student more employable nationwide. Receiving recognition for attaining gold level certifications were Latrica Hines, Lance Joyner, Jr., and Sidaijah Sheppard. Those achieving silver level were Kimberly Lassiter, Jennifer Miller, Robert Mallory, Ashiya Outlaw, and Jakia Rascoe.
Many of the students intend to use their health care education from MCC as a steppingstone to higher career goals. MCC’s NAI program is a prerequisite for the nursing program at R-CCC. Mako Medical, Home Life Care, Everise, Effinity Staffing, ECU Medical Center in Greenville, ECU Hospital Beaufort, and Quality Home Staffing are among the employers already employing most of these MCC health care personnel.
When asked how she felt about her training experience, NA I student Kimberly Lassiter noted, “I have succeeded in the first step in my health care career. My goal is to become an RN.”
MCC offers ongoing health care classes in both Williamston and Windsor. For more information, contact Sue Gurley at 252-789-0261 or via email at sue.gurley@martincc.edu.