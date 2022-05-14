WILLIAMSTON - The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed ahead of summer.
The summer months are approaching quickly and The American Red Cross is trying to get ahead.
The need for blood does not take a summer break. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood and for platelets for patients that have blood disorders, trauma victims and ones that are experiencing difficult childbirths.
When the schools let out for the summer and the families set off to go on vacations, the American Red Cross typically sees a decrease in the donors. This can in return impact patient care. It is important that donors make an appointment to give now before they head out for their summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the month coming.
There are two upcoming blood drives in Martin County within the month of May. There will be one from 12 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday May 15 at the Jamesville Fire Department and EMS in Jamesville. The Jamesville Fire Department and EMS is located at 1035 Hayes St Jamesville. The other one will be from 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday May 16 at the Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School. The Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. Williamston.
There are several upcoming blood drives in Greenville for the month of May. The blood drives in Greenville will begin on May 15 and end on May 30. There are also several upcoming blood drives in Beaufort County also. The blood drives in Beaufort County will begin on May 18 and end on May 27. The exact dates and times of these blood drives can be found on the American Red Crosses website along with the ones taking place in Greenville. The American Red Crosses website is www.RedCrossBlood.org.
In a thanks for helping the American Red Cross boost their blood supply, everyone that comes to give blood through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. They will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details about the camper can be found at rcblood.org/camper. Anyone who comes and gives blood between May 20 through May 31 will receive and exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle along with a customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
Blood donors can save lives in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma one can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
