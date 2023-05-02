Monday was a dreadful day for vehicle crashes in Martin County.
A head-on collision involving two passenger cars happened in the morning and a second, single vehicle accident occurred in the afternoon involving a corn filled tractor trailer, resulting in the death of the driver.
The morning incident took place on N.C. 171 near Coltrain Lane at approximately 7:40 a.m. The collision left both vehicles with major damage.
According to a report from the N.C. Highway Patrol, Amanda Vick of Jamesville, 43, was driving south and crossed over the center line directly into the path of the north bound oncoming car driven by Williamston resident Mary Peed, 55, causing the two cars to collide head-on.
Both of the women were treated at the scene and later transferred to East Care for air transport to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The accident is still under investigation.
The deadly afternoon crash happened around 1:45 p.m. and closed down both lanes of N.C. 11 for several hours.
An 18-wheel tractor trailer filled with corn went off the road, veering to the right and hitting a highway culvert before overturning.
The driver of the truck, David Barocio, was pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown from the cab of the truck.
The 36-year-old Gatesville resident was heading south on N.C. 11 when the accident occurred.