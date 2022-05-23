OAK CITY – Two Martin County deputies heroically rescued a man trapped in a burning house Saturday.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said deputies arrived at 315 South East Avenue in Oak City at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday after a call came in about a home that was on fire.
The first deputy on the scene was Deputy Justin Barr, who learned that Solomon Baker was still trapped inside the burning house and a family member was attempting to help him out through a window that was too small.
As the information was being gathered, other deputies arrived on the scene and Sgt. Shaun Cratt started attempting to get Mr. Baker out of the house by removing a window. Sgt. Andy Beacham entered the house through the back door, but was unable to get through the heavy smoke.
Deputies Barr and Seymour Whitaker entered the home through the kitchen. Their body cameras were on as they crawled through the house to locate Baker in a bathroom. They were able to find him there and guide him out of the house to safety.
As the three reached safety outside and into the fresh air, Oak City Fire and EMS arrived. The fire department went to work on the blaze quickly while EMS treated Baker and the deputies, as well as the family member who was trying to get Baker out of the house.
“The quick actions of the family members and deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office helped save Mr. Baker’s life,” Sheriff Manning said. “Deputy Barr and Deputy Whitaker undoubtedly were heroes in this situation. Without regard for their own safety, they entered the smoke-filled house to save another.”
Sheriff Manning said the entire sequence of events were captured by the body cameras worn by deputies.