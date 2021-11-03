Voters chose three new mayors Tuesday, according to unofficial tallies provided by the Martin County Board of Elections.
Voters in Oak City appear to have chosen former commissioner Eddie Brown to succeed the late William Stalls as Mayor. He was opposed, but won easily according to the unofficial results.
Brown received 66 votes compared to 19 for Valerie Cotten-Thompson. There were 33 write-in votes.
Voters in Hamilton and Jamesville appear to have ousted their incumbent mayors.
In Jamesville, Craig A. Tucker won 70 percent of the vote in unseating incumbent Dennis Anton. Tucker received 38 votes and Anton tallied 16.
In Hamilton, first-term incumbent James “Jim” Goodrich was defeated by former town commissioner Ervin Williams. The former commissioner was tabbed on 78 ballots compared to Goodrich’s 62 votes.
Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin was unopposed in her bid for re-election and was named on 18 ballots and received 100 percent of the vote.
Everetts Mayor Ray Deans was elected with 14 votes. There was one write-in vote cast.
Michelle Sledge was elected to her third term as mayor of Hassell. She received all three votes cast in the election.
Changes are coming to some boards of commissioners as well.
In Oak City, four of the five incumbent commissioners will be joined by a former board member, according to the unofficial results.
William Freeman, who finished tied for the fifth seat on the board two years ago, was the top vote-getter with 91 votes. He was followed by incumbent commissioners Kerry Spivey (74) and Linda Goodrich (70). Former Commissioner Larry Jackson was tied with Goodrich at 70 votes and current commissioner Judith Stewart earned 69.
Commissioner Patricia Morring was not re-elected, finishing sixth with 62 votes. Brian Thomas was next with 40 votes. There were also a total of 59 write-in votes.
Phillip Burnett led all vote-getters in the Oak City Board of Commissioners race with 100 ballots cast for him. He was followed by Sue Craft Harrell (83), Ke’Vonna Easley (76), Kevin Turner (69) and Vonetta Porter (64). If tallies hold, those will be the five commissioners.
Sitting just one vote out of the running after unofficial results is J.C. Edwards, who has 63 votes. Patrice Roasario (44) and Mattie D. Streeter (37) rounded out the field.
Five people sought the five seats on the Bear Grass Board of Commissioners. Elected were Elizabeth H. Harrell (19), Tammy Taylor (18), Caleb Hines (17), Calvin I. Owen (17) and Lucas Godard (16).
The same is true in Jamesville. The five candidates who will all take seats on the town board were Kim Cockrell (32), Rachel Waters Craddock (28), Larris Tolson (20), Willis E. Williams (15) and Mary E. Allen (10). One write-in vote was cast.
Three people sought the trio of board of commissioners’ seats available in Everetts. Elected will be Ben A. Jones (14), Wanda Beacham Murphy (13) and William Prettyman (12).
There were no candidates who filed for the five seats on the Hassell Board of Commissioners. There were only seven write-in votes cast. The top five vote-getters (if there are five different candidates) will be declared the winners.
Canvassing will be conducted next week after which official winners will be declared.