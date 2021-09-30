WILLIAMSTON – The Williamston Police Department has been investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins which have occurred across town.
According to Williamston Police Department Captain Beth Coltrain, officers were conducting patrol in the West End area of town when they received a prowler call on Fairview Street in the early morning hours of yesterday (Wednesday).
“Officers arrived on the scene immediately after being dispatched. A second 911 call was then received a few houses down from the first call reporting an armed robbery that had just occurred,” Coltrain added.
The investigation revealed that the victim was approached by two masked men brandishing multiple handguns.
The suspects took personal items from the victim prior to fleeing on foot. The suspects had riffled through a car parked in the victim’s driveway prior to confronting the victim.
“Officers were able to get detailed physical descriptions of the suspects, and determined that the robbery had taken place just prior to the burglary call. Officers began a thorough search of the neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods,” she said.
Officers with the Williamston Police Department, assisted by deputies of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter and conducted a search for the suspects.
During the search, Williamston Police officers located two suspects a few blocks away from the robbery. The suspects ran from the officers on foot.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Barr deployed his K-9 and conducted a search for the suspects. The K-9 tracked the suspects to an abandoned property where both suspects were apprehended by deputies and police officers.
Multiple stolen guns and other stolen property was recovered.
Deoveon Malik Craig, 22, of 306 Halifax St. in Williamston was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Craig is being held in Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.
Akeem Shaivar Carr, 27, of 202 Peaks St. in Williamston, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of firearm by felon.
Carr is being held at Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
Additional charges are pending for both suspects.
“The cooperation and relationship between all first responder agencies within Martin County are vital to keeping citizens and visitors of Martin County safe. The team approach made possible by the relationship between the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamston Police Department was instrumental in the successful closure of this case. The Williamston Police Department wants to commend and thank Sheriff Tim Manning and his deputies for their continued support and assistance,” said Coltrain.
Officers from the Williamston Police Department ask residents and overnight guests to check their vehicles and property for signs of breaking and enterings.
Report any criminal incidents or suspected incidents to law enforcement.
Anyone with information about this case or related incidents are asked to call Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800 or Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124.