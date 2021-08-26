OAK CITY – Two former candidates will be on the ballot to become the next mayor of Oak City.
Valerie Cotten-Thompson has officially filed to be the next mayor of the western Martin County town, joining Eddie Brown on the ballot.
Brown, who ran for mayor two years ago, filed during the normal filing period in July. He was seeking the mayor’s post for the second time.
Cotten-Thompson, meanwhile, ran for mayor in 2015 and received more than three dozen votes as a write-in in 2017.
Neither unseated incumbent Mayor William Stalls, but will be on the ballot to replace him after the longtime public servant succumbed to COVID-19 last week.
Stalls’ death necessitated the need for a new filing period according to N.C. General Statutes. That filing period ended Tuesday.