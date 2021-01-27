Unexpected Friendship: Medical emergency strengthens bond

Williamston, NC (27892)

Today

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.