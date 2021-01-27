Unexpected Friendship: Medical emergency strengthens bond

Williamston – Sometimes things happen people simply cannot explain.
Without reason, they are placed where they need to be to help someone else – just when they need it most.
Gary Manning knows that feeling.
When he took over the iconic Shaw’s Barbecue, Manning inherited a well-established customer base.
Joe Leggett, a 93-year old Bear Grass resident, is among the group of regular customers Manning has grown to know and cherish since starting his new career.
“The first day I met him, he became family right out of the gate,” Manning said of Leggett.
To hear the pair talk, Manning has learned something new from his friend each time Leggett visits Shaw’s.
It may be about his senior friend’s Coast Guard service, time as a constable in the county or stories of growing up with his 11 siblings in Bear Grass.
During one of those recent visits, Leggett gave his friend and the Shaw’s staff a scare when he began choking.
“I heard Logan (Shaw’s staff member) yell,” Manning said, “and I came around the corner.”
He said a gentleman was patting Leggett on the back, attempting to dislodge what was choking him.
The pair sat together in Leggett’s regular booth as Manning explained the events of that day. Leggett nodded in agreement as he continued.
“When I got here, he grabbed his chest and tried to say he couldn’t breathe,” Manning recalled.
At that point, Manning admits the details are a bit fuzzy, but he moved the booth’s table out of the way and grabbed his friend around the waist, proceeding to perform the Heimlich Maneuver.
Sitting face to face, Manning now could smile about the day. “I hope I didn’t manhandle him too hard,” he said to Leggett.
Leggett laughed and replied without missing a beat, “No, I was alright.”
Manning said he first thought about calling 911 but then decided if need be, he’d just take off and run to the hospital with him.
“It happened just like that,” Leggett’s friend explained.
Now able to talk about the event as well, Leggett remains grateful to his friend.
“I sure do appreciate him,” he said.
Days after the scare, the pair picked back up with their regular conversations.
And an unexpected friendship continues.