Martin County Clerk of Superior Court Tonya C. Leggett easily won the Democratic nomination for re-election Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

Leggett received 2,477 votes compared to 655 votes for Carla Hardy Peele.

Leggett is likely to be re-elected as no Republican has filed for the office.

