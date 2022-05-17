A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 11:38 pm
Martin County Clerk of Superior Court Tonya C. Leggett easily won the Democratic nomination for re-election Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
Leggett received 2,477 votes compared to 655 votes for Carla Hardy Peele.
Leggett is likely to be re-elected as no Republican has filed for the office.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
