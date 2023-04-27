Williamston Board of Commissioners and leaders are researching feasibility of building a community pool
Last July, Walter Whitfield went before the Williamston Board of Commissioners to request a community swimming pool be built in Williamston. There has not been a community pool in Williamston for about 60 years.
The Williamston commissioners were receptive to this idea, but also had concerns about the feasibility of such a venture. Williamston already has a tight budget to cover its current level of services, which include police and fire protection, Emergency Medical Services, Parks and Recreation, and leaf and limb pickup to name a few.
At the time, the board asked Town Administrator Eric Pearson and Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby to research the feasibility of the project and come back before them with their findings.
At the Williamston Board of Commissioners Annual Board Planning Retreat held in January 2023, Overby presented his findings to the board.
In his research he found that to build a 6 foot deep, 45’ by 75’ pool, would cost approximately $750,000 based on current construction costs for swimming pools. That cost would cover the required filters and pumps.
However, it would not cover other items such as design, shower and restroom facilities, parking for the public and other items. His evaluation of final cost to build an outdoor community pool with the needed amenities would be around $1.5 million. That cost did not include the cost of maintenance and operations.
In reviewing pools located in other areas, it was his assessment that the annual cost to operate and maintain an outdoor pool would be between $50,000 and $100,000. This range is caused by variables such as, but not limited to, the cost of chemicals.
Another part of the operational costs is finding certified lifeguards and how much they would expect to be paid.
In the end, Director Overby presented scenarios of what the admittance fee would need to be to cover the annual operating and maintenance costs. The admittance fee could range anywhere from $5 per person per day to $10 per person per day depending on average attendance at the pool. The busier the pool, the less the admittance cost.
Upon receipt of this information, the board was still interested in seeing how this idea could be accomplished. They asked about grant possibilities and possibly partnering with other agencies to help cover the cost of construction and operation.
Dr. Dean McCall, Williamston Town Commissioner, expressed his enthusiasm for the project and his thoughts about being able to use the pool for therapy. There were also discussions about how to keep the pool open all year as opposed to just during the summer, which could spread some of the cost over an entire year rather than just the summer months.
At this time, town staff members are still researching construction grant options, design ideas that might allow year-round use and methods to cover the annual maintenance and operation costs. The staff is also looking into the alternative of building a splash pad and finding possible locations for the swimming pool and/or splash pad.