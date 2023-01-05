A new television show, hosted by a former local news anchor and Vietnam Veteran, will highlight the challenges and solutions to issues Veterans and their families face every day.
Veterans Voice, a half-hour weekly program for America’s Heroes (Military Veterans) premieres Sunday, Jan. 8, on WNCT/CBS 9.
Former WNCT news anchor, Allan Hoffman, will host the program. Hoffman’s broadcast career spans more than 40 years, serving as primary anchor for WNCT newscasts 27 years before his retirement.
Hoffman, who served as a combat Helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, flew more than 2,000 combat missions with the 170th Assault Helicopter company. He has been an active advocate for veteran issues all his adult life.
In the past, he served as president of Chapter 272 of the Vietnam Veterans Association and president of the N.C. Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.
Veterans Voice Executive Producer Mike Weeks said, “Allan Hoffman is a champion for the needs of Veterans with first-hand knowledge of the daily challenges they face. He gives a ‘new voice’ to Veterans in this weekly program.”
Hoffman added, “Our aim is to let veterans tell their compelling stories, then help with new information on how to overcome the long-term effects some have to deal with after their service to country”.
Veterans Voice guests and program topics for January include:
Jan. 8: Gregg Green, Army Chaplain/Afghanistan;
Jan. 15: HBOT for Vets/Reducing Suicide for America’s Heroes;
Jan. 22: Colonel Walter Joseph Marm, Jr. (retired) Medal of Honor Recipient; and
Jan. 29: Ed Salau, Iraqi War Amputee: Ed’s Amazing Story.