Visitors to Martin County increased their spending by 24.2 percent in 2021, according to Chase Conner, Director of Martin County Travel & Tourism
“Domestic and international visitors to and within Martin County spent $29.28 million in 2021, an increase of 24.2 percent from 2020,” Conner said.
The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
“We are excited to see a return to pre-pandemic spending numbers and we predict this year to grow as well,” he said. “Our local restaurants, businesses, and hoteliers rely on travel to, and through, Martin County.”
He said Martin County Travel & Tourism plans to better position themselves for future travelers “so we can help our local economy continue to grow,” he said. “The future is bright for Martin County and we are happy to have visitors continue to call Martin County home even if it’s just for a night.”
Tourism impact highlights for 2021
• Visitor spending in Martin County in 2021: $10.45 million was spent towards Food & Beverage, $6.34 million towards transportation (ground and air), $6.23 million towards Lodging (hotel and second home spending), $3.96 million towards Recreation, and $2.3 million towards Retail.
These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2021,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Statewide, visitor spending in 2021 rebounded by 44.9 percent to reach $28.9 billion. Following the devastating pandemic-related losses of the 2020, the total fell just short of the record $29.22 spent in 2019. Direct tourism employment increased 10.5 percent to 197,500.
“These findings are something that everyone in North Carolina can celebrate,” said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell. “They’re a testament to the resilience of our businesses and our residents, and to the enduring appeal of destinations that include everything a traveler might want. The economic well-being of the state, and all its communities, rises with the pleasures travelers find in the natural beauty of our public spaces, our culinary traditions and innovation, our remarkable towns and our spirited cities. North Carolina can claim it all.”
Statewide highlights include:
• Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina reached $28.9 billion in 2021.That sum represents a 44.9 percent increase over 2020 expenditures. The figure falls 1 percent below the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.
• Domestic travelers spent a record $28.6 billion in 2021. Spending was up 45.2 percent from $19.7 billion in 2020.
• International travelers spent $337 million in 2021, up 25.6 percent from the previous year.
• Visitors to North Carolina generated $3.9 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2021. The total represents a 29 percent increase from 2020.
• State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 34 percent to nearly $1.2 billion in 2021.
• Local tax receipts grew 26 percent to $1.1 billion.
• Direct tourism employment in North Carolina increased 10.5 percent to 197,500.
• Direct tourism payroll increased 18.9 percent to $7.7 billion.
• Visitors spent more than $79 million per day in North Carolina. That spending added $6.4 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.3 million in state taxes and $3.1 million in local taxes).
• Each North Carolina household saved $580 on average in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state. Savings per capita averaged $222.
• North Carolina hosted nearly 45 million visitors in 2021.
For more information, contact Martin County Travel & Tourism at 252-792-6605.