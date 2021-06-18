The third issue of Volume 13 is on the streets.
The newest installment of Eastern North Carolina Living magazine features places on the National Register of Historic Places, including the W.W. Griffin Farm.
The story, written by Jim Green, details the history of the farm, shares memories from some who grew up there and tells how it came to be included on the National Register.
“As soon as I could hold a hoe, I was helping grandaddy up and down those long fields,” said Mary Alice Myers, 89, who is the oldest surviving grandchild on either side of the family. “He didn’t have an education, but was extremely bright. His wife taught him a lot and he valued education; he was interested in everything and his desk was the front porch. He grew champion sweet potatoes and I helped with the turning of the sweet potato vines.”
Memories such as Myers’ are in each story of this edition as people take a look back at properties that are historic, yet personally meaningful. Each county had one of their locations highlighted in the current edition.
Across the Roanoke River in Bertie County sits the Colerain Historic District. Lewis Hoggard’s story shares the history of the Colerain and what made the quaint town a candidate for inclusion on the National Register.
Also featured in this edition of Eastern Living, is Kehukee Primitive Baptist Church, which is considered “The Mother Church” by many. Sarah Hodges Stalls tells about the history and current ownership of the building.
On the other end of Martin County, sits beautiful Somerset Place in Washington County. Deborah Griffin tells the story of the historic site through the eyes of those who live nearby, and whose ancestors came to Somerset as slaves.
“I believe that in order to know where we are going in life, we need to know where we came from,” Paulique Horton told Griffin.
This edition’s Biography featured Jackie Lyons White, an active community volunteer in neighboring Bertie County. Leslie Beachboard’s story shares White’s struggle with Lupus and how it affects her life daily.
Sylvia Hughes shares recipes from her past in this edition’s Grandma’s Kitchen. She shares the “perfect” Apple pie filling and how to make dried apples.
Askewville Assembly of God Pastor the Rev. Webb Hoggard shares about the person we all need in his Grace & Truth column.
In addition, Shenon Beachboard answers Six Questions about restoring an historic home.
Eastern North Carolina Living is available throughout Martin County and the surrounding region, including at Riverbank Building Supply, Williamston Cleaners, Shaw’s, C&R Implement, Jamesville Town Hall and Southern Bank I Robersonville. They are also available in a box outside the front door of The Enterprise on Main Street in Williamston.