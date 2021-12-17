On Dec 6, Brandon Lee Waddell, 28, was charged with assault by strangulation, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure, assault on a female and injury to real property.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Dec. 6
Dead on arrival was reported at 1084 Rabbit Lane in Jamesville.
Larceny on motor fuel was reported at 28187 U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Theft from building was reported at 1050 Watercrest Rd. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at 6743 Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 3550 Ed’s Grocery Rd. in Williamston.
Impersonation was reported at 2558 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 7
Forcible breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported 7302 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.
Identity theft was reported at 7660 U.S. 17 in Williamston.
Dec. 8
Out of county warrant was reported at Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
Forcible breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 9566 N.C. 17 in Williamston.
Failure to appear was reported at an undisclosed location.
Dec. 9
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle was reported at 1244 Oakview Dr. in Williamston.
Dead on arrival was reported at 1310 Free Union Rd. in Jamesville.
Death was reported at 1288 Lum Brown Rd. in Williamston.
Dec. 10
Forcible breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 3005 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Trespass on real property was reported at 1315 Main St., Apt. 9 in Jamesville.
Arrest other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Larceny of firearm was reported at 1150 Green St. in Bear Grass.
Resist, delay & obstruct, fictitious information to officer, speeding 61 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, driving while license revoked and reckless driving to endanger was reported at U.S. 64 and N.C. 171 in Jamesville.
Dec. 11
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported at 8755 N.C. 64 in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Dec. 8
Alton Xavier Hardy was charged with two counts of warrant service other jurisdiction.
Melissa Anne Ray was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Joshua Markell Andrews was charged with all other offenses.
Dec. 10
Ricky Lee Williams II., as charged with an order of arrest.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
Dec. 6
Damage/destruction/vandalism of property was reported at 619 West Main St. in Williamston.
Assault by strangulation, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure, assault on a female and injury to real property was reported 1004 West Main St., Apt. 5 in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Dec. 7
Second degree trespassing was reported at Speedway, 800 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Littering with the excess of 500 pounds was reported at 119 Williams St. in Williamston.
Discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, injury to real property and injury to personal property was reported at 211 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Larceny by employee was reported at 821 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Dec. 8
Breaking and entering was reported at 207 Union Ave. in Williamston.
Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce was reported at North Pearl St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 302 West Academy St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 227 West Pine St. in Williamston.
Dec. 9
Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Financial card transaction theft was reported at 1817 West Main St. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Vintage Inn Retirement in Williamston.
While displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired was reported at Wells Fargo parking lot in Williamston.
Dec. 10
Identity theft was reported at 300 West Academy St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1902 West Main St. Ext. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Ext. in Williamston.
Dec. 11
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Dec. 12
Larceny was reported at 200 North Park Ave. in Williamston.
Indecent exposure was reported at Cookout, 1549 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering, larceny and injury to real property was reported at 623 Hamilton St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Dec. 6
Brandon Lee Waddell, 28, was charged with assault by strangulation, breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure, assault on a female and injury to real property.
Dec. 7
Marcel Devon Harris, 26, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, resist, delay & obstruct, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless, display fictitious registration plate and open container of spiritous liquor.
Lamicki Montrell Hudgins, 42, was charged with second degree trespassing.
Jasmine Joyner, 19, was charged with larceny by employee.
Dec. 8
Shawnqual Renee Harrell, 29, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.
Dec. 9
Nakenya Alazay Williams, 20, was charged with failure to appear.
Joseph O’Neal Brown Jr., 26, was charged with displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired.
Dec. 11
Shaquta Laqure Armstead, 35, was charged with larceny.
Shaquta Laqure Armstead, 35, was charged with larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.