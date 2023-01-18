A warehouse on Haughton Street in downtown Williamston is a total loss after a fire engulfed it shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The warehouse, located at 420 South Haughton, near Torre Fuerte Mexican Restaurant, was owned by Jeremy Maxik. He also owns Hook Hand Brewery Taproom and Art Gallery at 106 Railroad St. a few blocks away.
Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks said, “Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS units were called to [the location] at 12:24 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Units arrived finding heavy fire and smoke coming from the commercial building.”
Peaks estimated the building to be 50 percent involved upon the department’s arrival.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported from this incident, Peaks said.
Williamston Fire Rescue-EMS units were on-scene for just over five hours.
“The building has extensive smoke and heat damage throughout, making this building a total loss,” he said.
On-site, aiding Williamston Fire Rescue-EMS were the Williamston Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal.
“With the size of the piece of property, as well as and the extent of the damage, we wanted added expertise to go along with ours to determine the cause of the fire,” Peaks said.
“The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined,” he added.
Building owner Maxik said he hasn’t seen the report, but he is satisfied with their findings.
“They are the experts,” he said.
“I appreciate everything the local emergency services did and I am glad no one was hurt,” he added.
Although the building still has Hook Hand painted on two sides, Maxik said he was in the process of selling the building with a rent-to-own contract.
The building was not being used by the brewery.
“It was being used by a car repair business, the owner of which was in the process of buying it. He has been occupying the property for 15 months,” Maxik added.
The contract required the renter to have insurance, Maxik said, “But, unfortunately, they did not. I trusted they would follow through with the terms of our contract.”
Maxik does not have insurance on the building either.
“Right now, I am doing my best to be understanding and help clean up so [the renter] can get back to work,” he added.
The rent-to-own buyer still plans to purchase the property and rebuild.
Maxik said the fire did not affect Hook Hand brewery, “but it might slow down my plans for continued investment in the area. But we will continue to grow. We have great products and even better customers.”