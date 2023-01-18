A warehouse on Haughton Street in downtown Williamston is a total loss after a fire engulfed it shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The warehouse, located at 420 South Haughton, near Torre Fuerte Mexican Restaurant, was owned by Jeremy Maxik. He also owns Hook Hand Brewery Taproom and Art Gallery at 106 Railroad St. a few blocks away.

Deborah Griffin can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.