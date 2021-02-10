Warrant Service Leads to Search: Pitt County man attempts to flea from MCSO

Williamston – A wanted Greenville man was located in Martin County Monday afternoon. Now he is back in the custody of Pitt County law enforcement.
According to Chief Deputy Drew Robinson, deputies discovered William Matthew Campbell, 32, of 2455 Penny Hill Rd., Greenville, had been staying at a residence in Martin County.
At approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday, Martin County deputies arrived at 1210 Fred Hardison Rd., Williamston, to serve Campbell with five warrants. All charges stemmed from Pitt County.
Upon arrival, deputies reportedly saw Campbell outside the residence. According to Robinson, Campbell fled and deputies gave chase, which took them into areas of woods and swamp.
During the chase, Campbell brandished what deputies believed to be a handgun, but were soon able to determine the item was not a gun.
The chase took Campbell and deputies into a field where the suspect eventually surrendered.
Campbell was served with the five warrants from Pitt County which included two counts of felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, misdemeanor resist public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI, fictitious tags and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office also cited Campbell for resisting public officer.
Campbell is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.