Warrants Issued: One sought in recent catalytic converter thefts

Williamston – Numerous catalytic converters have been reported stolen from vehicles in Martin County in the past weeks.
According to Chief Deputy Drew Robinson, these larcenies have taken place at various locations throughout Martin County.
Now the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a suspect identified in six of the cases.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Katherine Lynn Thomas for her involvement in the larcenies, charging her with six felony counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals.
Robinson said these larcenies took place in and around Oak City, Hamilton and Williamston.
Thomas, who is 29 years old, is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has brown hair.
Her last known address is 135 Pollock’s Road, Windsor.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact local law enforcement and report her location.
Robinson stated Thomas might also be located in the Gates, Beaufort or Pitt County.
The investigation into the larceny of the remaining catalytic converters continues.
Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact law enforcement.
Robinson also stressed the importance of residents calling law enforcement immediately if they witness activity they deem suspicious.
“Please call when you see something that does not seem right,” he said. “We are always here to help.”
According to the Pitt County Detention Center, Thomas was booked into their facility on Feb. 5 under a $10,000 bond on charges of larceny of motor vehicle parts and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Detention officers said Thomas posted bond and was released the same day.
Thomas was again booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Feb. 24 under a $21,000 bond for charges stemming from Stanly County. On that occasion, she was charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and misdemeanor larceny. Thomas was again released on bond the same day she was booked.