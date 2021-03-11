Williamston – A Martin County man died just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
According to officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Charles Daniel Edwards, 88, 2641 Ralph Taylor Rd., Williamston, died in the accident.
The accident occurred on North Carolina State Road 1114 – Dan Peele Road – just off N.C. 17, five miles south of Williamston.
Edwards’s vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, ran through a ditch, collided with a rock pile and turned over – resting on the vehicle’s roof.
Officials from the NCHP stated Edwards was the only passenger in the vehicle.