OAK CITY – The town of Oak City and Martin County are in mourning.
Sunday afternoon, longtime Oak City Mayor, Commissioner, fireman, EMS worker and friend William Stalls lost his battle with COVID-19. He was 69.
Stalls, who was first elected mayor in 2011, served the town of Oak City in a variety of ways over his lifetime.
Martin County Commissioner Joe Ayers, who served with Stalls on the Oak City town board, said he was a man of service who would truly be missed.
“Its obviously a sad day,” Ayers said. “William left a legacy of service to Oak City as mayor, commissioner, fireman and rescue worker. I hate so much that he’s gone. He will be sorely missed by the town of Oak City and Martin County.”
Stalls was born in Martin County and spent 32 years as a service technician for Diversified Energy.
He served on the Oak City Fire and EMS Department for 43 years and had more than two decades of service in town government. He also served on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail board.
Oak City Commissioner and Town Clerk Vonetta Porter called Stalls a man who gave his all and loved Oak City.
“He was a good person. He was a giving person. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Porter said. “He loved the town of Oak City and the citizens of Oak City.”
Oak City Fire Chief Butch Beach said Stalls had been a Lieutenant on the Oak City Fire Department and had served in a variety of positions over the years.
“He did a whole lot for us,” Chief Beach said. “He will leave a big hole in this town. We are going to miss him and what he did for Oak City.”
Ricky Cannon, who served with Stalls on the town’s fire department said the late mayor was a dedicated public servant.
“He was dedicated to the town of Oak City and to his job,” Cannon said. “He didn’t have a lot of family, so we are about all he had.”
Cannon lauded Stalls’ commitment to the fire department and rescue and said he was dedicated to the town in many ways.
Stalls was laid to rest Wednesday morning at Martin Memorial Gardens. Among those in attendance were a host of other Martin County mayors including Hamilton Mayor James Goodrich, Jamesville Mayor Dennis Anton, Bear Grass Mayor Charlotte Griffin, Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown, Parmele Mayor Jerry McCrary and Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown.
(Managing Editor Leslie Beachboard contributed to this story.)