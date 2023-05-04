Awards presented

Award certificates were presented to representatives of town of Williamston Departments that includes (From left) Police Captain Beth Coltrain, Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby, Public Works Supervisor Stacy Stalls, Accounting Services Supervisor Jeaneane Everett, Planning and Zoning Administrator Cameron Braddy and Fire/EMS Chief Michael Peaks.

 Contributed Photo

WILLIAMSTON - The town of Williamston has been awarded a significant number of honors from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) for maintaining an impressive safety record over the past year.

The certificates were presented at the Williamston Commissioners meeting Monday evening, May 1.

