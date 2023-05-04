Award certificates were presented to representatives of town of Williamston Departments that includes (From left) Police Captain Beth Coltrain, Parks and Recreation Director Allen Overby, Public Works Supervisor Stacy Stalls, Accounting Services Supervisor Jeaneane Everett, Planning and Zoning Administrator Cameron Braddy and Fire/EMS Chief Michael Peaks.
WILLIAMSTON - The town of Williamston has been awarded a significant number of honors from the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) for maintaining an impressive safety record over the past year.
The certificates were presented at the Williamston Commissioners meeting Monday evening, May 1.
The awards were announced in April by NCDOL Commissioner Josh Dobson at the Greenville Safety Awards Banquet held at the Pitt County Council on Aging.
This is not the first time Williamston has taken home honors, as it has become an annual event.
The NCDOL Safety Awards Program is administered through its Education, Training and Technical Assistance Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health Division. Through the Safety Awards Program, private and public firms that achieve and maintain good safety records are recognized.
The program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.
Many of the town of Williamston departments maintain high safety standards throughout the year and are incident free in many respects.
The awards fall into two categories: Gold and Silver.
The Silver Award is based on cases of days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury.
The Gold Award is based on the days away, restricted and transfer rate, which includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer.
This year, the Williamston Police Department received its first Silver Certificate.
Gold Certificates were awarded to a number of Williamston Departments.
For the second Consecutive Year – Water/Sewer Pipeline Construction; third Consecutive Year — Recreation Department; fifth Consecutive Year — Sanitation Collection; sixth Consecutive Year – Public Works Administration; eleventh Consecutive Year – Administration, Zoning Department, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Garage Mechanics; and finally, for the twelfth consecutive year, the Cemetery Department along with the Street and Road Maintenance Departments took home Gold.
“It’s our employees that made these awards possible. Without that dedication and the commitment that they have each and every day working safely, we do provide them with the tools and the safe work environment but it is them taking advantage of that opportunity that keeps us safe. So, we do give you a lot of credit,” said Fire Chief Michael Peaks.