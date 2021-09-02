WILLIAMSTON – Dignitaries from Williamston, Martin County and all around North Carolina gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate.
The group assembled to rejoice in the completion of renovations to the Williamston Fire and Rescue Building and the Williamston Police Department.
In addition to the dignitaries, the real heroes – the first responders of those two departments and the rest of Martin County – were also in attendance.
Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown welcomed everyone to the event and said the group was there to celebrate the renovation of the fire department along with the renovation of the former Stalls building to house the Williamston Police Department.
She said the total investment – much of which came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development in the form of grants and loans – was just over $5 million.
“It is our intention to use these renovated buildings to grow Williamston,” Whichard-Brown said, adding the town was a great place to “live, raise a family and prosper.”
Williamston Police Chief Travis Cowan was the next to speak and he thanked everyone involved in making the two buildings come to pass. He further expressed his commitment to use the WPD building to help the community, state agencies and others.
“Thank you mayor and board for your vision,” he said.
Chief Cowan then offered his thanks to current and former members of the Williamston staff along with Congressman G.K. Butterfield, who was in attendance and both former Fire Chief Jimbo Peele and former Police Chief Steve Smith for their work in helping the renovations occur.
“Thank you to all of our citizens who have shown unbelievable support to these two projects,” he closed.
Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks was the next to speak and he also offered thanks to the former chiefs, current and former staff and all others involved in the two projects.
“Today is a day we’ve looked forward to for a long time,” he said.
Chief Peaks said the Williamston Fire Department building was over four decades old and in need of renovation.
“We now have a cleaner and safer place to work” he said.
Both chiefs recognized Kim Daniels of U.S.D.A. for her work with the project.
Congressman Butterfield then spoke and praised the first responders.
“Thank you to the chiefs and all the men and women who work with you every day,” he said. “I’m delighted to be here today. It’s always good to be back in the district.”
The congressman then credited local government leaders for their hard work and dedication, and praised Martin County as “strong.” He said Williamston and the surrounding communities were doing an excellent job of making Martin County a wonderful place.
Rep. Butterfield then spoke about the importance of the U.S.D.A.’s Rural Development program in supporting projects like the two recognized on Monday.
The congressman was followed by U.S.D.A. Deputy Undersecretary Justin Maxson.
“This is the best part of my job,” Maxson said. “Public safety is the foundation of health in a community.”
Maxson spoke about the Community Facilities Program, which aided in the funding and said he was pleased to be in Williamston to celebrate.
“Congratulations on your facility,” he said. “I’m glad to know we’ve been a part of this.”
Following the speeches, which were made to a packed house inside the renovated Williamston Fire Department, the group gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony.