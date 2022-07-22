The North Carolina Department of Labor awarded several town of Williamston agencies with safety awards for the year 2021 at their 2022 Safety Awards Banquet.
Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks presented the awards at the regular town board meeting in July.
“Our town was recognized for their safety efforts they do each and every day,” said Peaks. The town staff numbers right around 100,” he said.
The recognitions, Peaks said, were for the departments that go above and beyond every single day.
“It is not the department head, it is not one person in particular. It takes every member of the staff to make sure we create a safe work environment,” he said.
“I am happy to report the (N.C.) Department of Labor just did a safety inspection with the Parks and Recreation Department – finding nothing,” Peaks added. “We just had a consultative service come in from the North Carolina Department of Labor that inspected every town department. Nothing noted of high hazard.
“So that goes to show you we are being as proactive as we can be to provide a safe work environment for our employees,” he said.
The awards are as follows:
Fifth Consecutive Year: Town of Williamston, Public Works Administration
Tenth Consecutive Year: Town of Williamston: Administration; Garage Mechanics; Wastewater Treatment Plant; Zoning Department
Eleventh Consecutive Year: Town of Williamston, Cemetery Division; Street and Road Maintenance.
Gold Award, First Year: Town of Williamston, Water/Sewer Pipeline Construction
Gold Award, Second Year: Year: Town of Williamston, Police Department; Recreation Department
Fourth Consecutive Year: Town of Williamston, Sanitation Collection.