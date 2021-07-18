WILLIAMSTON – Eric Oneal Brown, 48, was arrested at 305 East Main St. in Williamston by the Williamston Police Department. He was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
July 6
Forgery and uttering and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 1041 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 2122 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 1060 Salisbury Rd. in Robersonville.
July 7
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1218 Bentwater Ln. in Williamston.
Sexual exploitation of a minor was reported at an undisclosed address.
All other larceny was reported at 1022 Tar Landing Rd. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 2701 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 1065 Griffin Ln. in Jamesville.
An overdose was reported 12478 N.C. 125 in Hamilton.
July 8
Dead on arrival was reported 1734 Salisbury Rd. in Robersonville.
Illegal Dumping was reported at East Waldo St. in Hamilton.
July 9
Warrant service was reported at 2530 Bear Trap Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 206 North South St. in Hamilton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism was reported at 1062 East Ave. North in Hassell.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 10
Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Damage to property was reported at U.S. 17 and U.S. 64 Expressway East bound on ramp in Williamston.
Possess of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 303 N.C. 11 East in Oak City.
Breaking or entering any building-intent commit felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 1219 Hassell Rd. in Oak City.
Assault on a female was reported at 3709 Roy Beach Rd. in Oak City.
July 11
Warrant service was reported at 1149 Goose Rd. Ext. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
July 6
Gerri Lilley Harrison was charged was trafficking in opium and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute scheduled II controlled substance.
July 7
Stephan James Swearingen was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Ashley Dawn Phelps was charged with communicating threats.
July 9
Randy Rodgers was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Cherly Annette Coley was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction-assault.
Kenneth Adam Cooper was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
July 10
Adrian Butler was charged with assault on a female.
July 11
Jermaine Lamond Spruill was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction and child support.
Walter Eugene Riffle was charged with warrant service.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
July 5
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at Speedway, 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 920 West Main St., Apt. 3 in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 6
Injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals was reported at 107 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, injury to personal property and injury to real property was reported at 208 Wildcat Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats was reported at 205 Weaver Dr. in Williamston.
July 7
Resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 100 Willow Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Williamston Homes for the Elderly, Apt. 44, 200 Hatton St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at 201 W. Pine St. in Williamston.
July 8
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 9
Simple assault, assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported at 505 Park St., Apt. 7 in Wiliamston.
Carrying a concealed firearm, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and concealment of registration plate numbers was reported at West Church St. in Williamston.
Communicating threats and fictitious information to law enforcement was reported at 317 East Blvd. in Williamston.
July 10
Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at North Smithwick St. near Roosevelt St. in Williamston.
July 12
Injury to real property was reported at 310 Oak St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
July 5
Anquonsha Thomas, 22, was charged with injury to personal property.
Dennis Darnell Saunders, 32, was charged with assault and battery.
Javain Arkenis Little Sr., 45, was charged with driving while impaired.
July 6
Christopher Shannon Elks Jr., 24, was charged with warrant service for offense(s) in another jurisdiction.
July 7
Alvin Alex Aikens, 60, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny.
Jacqueline Roundtree Bright, 52, was charged with resist, delay & obstruct, driving while license revoked and failure to appear.
July 8
Brandon Mosely Moore, 27, was charged with larceny.
Eric Oneal Brown, 48, was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.
July 9
Willie Earl Pettaway, 46, was charged with assault on a female.
Demetria Rasha Andrews, 34, was charged with simple assault.
Rahim Tayvaughn Wiggins, 18, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
July 10
Trayvon Marvas Gibbs, 26, was charged with driving while licenses revoked and misdemeanor probation violation-out of county.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 24
Call for service- vehicle hit sink hole in driveway was reported at 205 South Main St. in Robersonville.
Possession of stolen vehicle and warrant services for offense(s) in another jurisdiction was reported at Cherry Square, 303 Mae St., Apt. 17 in Robersonville.
June 25
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 309 East Purvis St. in Robersonville.
July 6
Simple Assault and destruction/damage/vandalism was reported at Cherry Square, 204 East Green St., Apt. 26A in Robersonville.
July 11
Damage to property was reported at 701 West Green St., Apt. 2A in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 24
Robin Jamel Pender was charged with possession of stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle- Wilson County.