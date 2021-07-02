Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
June 22
Felony flee and elude was reported at Hwy 171 in Jamesville
Non-forcible breaking and entering and injury to real property was reported at 2558 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use was reported at 1068 Mill Neck Rd. in Jamesville.
June 23
Simple assault on female was reported at 1466 Main St. in Jamesville.
Failure to appear was reported at Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Evergreen Rd. in Robersonville.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 2470 Wynn Rd. in Williamston.
June 24
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Hwy 64 in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at an unknown location.
June 26
An unknown call for service was reported at 701 W. Green St., Apt. 5A, in Robersonville.
Communicating threats was reported at 1011 Martin Dr. in Jamesville.
June 27
Simple assault was reported at Martin General Hospital in Williamston.
Warrant service was reported at 1590 Five Cent Rd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
June 23
Corvette L. Moody, 33, of 1365 Holly Dr. in Williamston was taken into custody for one misdemeanor county of failure to appear. She was released from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office under a $500 secured bond.
June 24
Nasir Q’sean I’melz Basnight, 18, of 206 West Pine St. in Williamston was taken into custody for one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance and one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was confined to Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.
June 27
Sheri Jarvis Barber, 54, of 1590 Five Cent Rd. in Williamston was taken into custody on one misdemeanor count of failure to appear-driving while license revoked-non impairment. She was released from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office under a $200 unsecured bond.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 21
An unknown incident was reported at 9-1-1 Central Communications, 1528 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
Driving while license is suspended for impaired revocation was reported at North Martin Luther King Jr Dr. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at OYO Motel, 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 705 W. Main St. in Williamston
June 22
Larceny was reported at 200 West Blvd. in Williamston.
June 23
Assault on a female was reported at 400 Washington St., Apt. #9, in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 513 East Church St. in Williamston.
June 24
Hit and run was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
June 25
Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny from merchant was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 101 South Watts St. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction and driving while license revoked was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at 104 North McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Assault on a female and injury to real property was reported at 505 Park St., Apt. 12, in Williamston.
June 26
Larceny was reported at Walmart, 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
June 27
No operators license, resist, delay and obstruct and failure to burn both headlamps was reported at Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.
June 28
Larceny was reported at 215 Fairview St. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 21
Gregory Bernard Williams, 51, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, kidnapping, assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Dandre Jasean Stokes, 27, was charged with driving while license suspended for impaired revocation.
Michael Paul Lewis, 48, was charged with two counts of misuse of 911 system.
June 24
Vertica Chawla, 39, was charged with hit and run.
June 25
Tyesha Shandell Outlaw, 27, was charged with a warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction and driving while license revoked.
June 27
Anthony Terrance Thompson, 19, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property.
Dominic Jermaine Barcus, 34, was charged with no operators license and resist, delay and obstruct.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.