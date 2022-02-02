A Williamston man pled guilty last week to the murder of his 10-month-old daughter in 2017.
Ricky Recarter Roberson, 53, pled guilty to second degree murder and a first degree sex offense.
Second District Superior Court Judge Wayland J. Sermons Sr., sentenced Roberson to a minimum of 276 months or 23 years and a maximum of 393 months or 32.6 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
According to District Attorney Seth Edwards, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2017, Roberson dialed 911 and reported his daughter was unresponsive.
Emergency personnel responded and found the child was cold to the touch, indicating that she had been dead for some time. Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.
Nurses at Martin General Hospital noted what appeared to be blood in the child’s rectal area and in her diaper.
Officers with the Williamston Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation interviewed the child’s mother, who informed them that she and Roberson lived in separate homes in Williamston.
The child’s mother allowed her daughter to spend the weekend with Roberson.
On Saturday night, the mother visited the Roberson’s home to check on her daughter. When she arrived at Roberson’s home, she told law enforcement that she was upset because Roberson and another man were drinking and smoking marijuana.
After arguing with Roberson and requiring the other man to leave, the mother allowed the child to remain with Roberson.
According to the mother, when the mother left Roberson’s home that night the child was fine.
Significant autopsy findings included hemorrhaging of the rectal area, as well as internally surrounding her colon. In addition to injuries to her spinal cord.
The medical examiner determined the cause of death to the infant to be from traumatic neck injuries.
Roberson admitted to law enforcement that he had drank heavily on the night of the incident, and recognized that the child was in his sole custody in the hours leading up to the child’s death.
“As in most cases, we still have a few unanswered questions. However, we know this was no accident based on the child’s injuries,” Edwards closed.