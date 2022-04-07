WILLIAMSTON - Under the current zoning ordinances, permit denied.
The town of Williamston Commissioners have denied the request of a new daycare within the town limits due to a zoning ordinance.
At the town of Williamston Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 7, Shenikqua Morgan went before the commissioners and requested the consideration for her to operate a daycare center at 104 South Haines St. in Williamston.
According to Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson, the board does not make any response to any public forum comments the night of the meeting. The practice is to attempt to follow-up with all issues brought up before Williamston Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown and the town of Williamston Commissioners.
Pearson sent a letter to Morgan as a response, including the denied decision to allow the daycare.
“We have researched the process in which Morgan has applied for the daycare permit. At the July 19, 2021 Planning Board meeting a public hearing was conducted where Morgan went before the Planning Board to request a Special Use Permit for a home occupied business,” said Pearson.
According to the minutes from the meeting, there were several questions concerning parking and handling of children.
Upon the ending of the public hearing a motion was made.
Ricky Coltrain motioned to approve the request for the Special Use Permit for home occupation at 104 South Haines St. in Williamston. Ralph Corey offered a second. The request was approved unanimously by the Planning Board
Although the Special Use Permit was approved, the daycare was denied due to the daycare not being a home occupation but an actual stand-alone business.
The property at 104 South Haines St. in Williamston is in an R-8 zone, where home occupations are allowed.
Morgan planned to use the property as a daytime daycare. Children would only be at the residence with no overnight or longterm stays.
The Planning Board recommended approval as long as there were no overnight stays and drop-off/pick-up does not impede the normal traffic activity of the neighborhood.
“It was clear that the motion to approve a home occupation. The zoning in that area does allow for home occupations which requires someone to live at the residence. However, a full-scale daycare business would not be allowed as it is residentially zoned. To get a permit to run a daycare business at this site, the zoning would need to be changed,” said Pearson.
In a letter to Morgan, Pearson said he regretted if she misunderstood the approval or the restrictions that the area places on the businesses, but that zoning is well-established and must be followed.
Under the current zoning, the permit cannot be amended and Morgan cannot operated the daycare as described.
There was no decision given if Morgan would continue to work with the Town of Williamston Planning Supervisor Cameron Braddy to work on opening the daycare or if the plan would be dropped.
