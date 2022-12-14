Ready or not, here comes Christmas.
Thursday, Dec. 1 kicked off the season of celebration with the Williamston Parade in downtown.
Hundreds of people lined the streets for a parade that had been absent for three years, due to Covid restrictions.
Homemade floats provided creativity and color and four bands rang out through the streets. Even a sense of smell was evoked on a float where Shaw’s Barbecue cooked up and served a meal to a few lucky diners.
Horses, clowns, tractors and emergency vehicles brought smiles to children’s faces. Santa, bringing up the rear, brought the biggest smiles of all.
Williamston Parks and Recreation Director and parade chairman Allen Overby said it was nice to have the parade again.
“It went really good. I was pleased with it,” he said.
Riverside, South Creek, Hertford County and Washington County marching bands entertained the crowds.
There were at least 50 groups who participated, Overby said.
The winner of the homemade float created by a non-profit group was Martin County FFA, the only award handed out.
“There were some good floats in there,” added Overby. “A lot of the parade is dependent on community involvement. You can plan all you want — but when people decorate homemade floats and dress their vehicles up, that is what makes the parade.”
He joked that it was two hours of organized chaos.
He said he was thankful for the Williamston Police and Fire Department’s presence helping keep everyone safe.
“With all the stuff that happened in Raleigh, we were very conscious of what we placed behind our walking groups,” he added, referring to this year’s Raleigh Christmas Parade where a young girl was struck and killed on Saturday, Nov. 19, when the driver of a truck towing a float lost control of the vehicle.
Overby mentioned one of the town parade rules is that participants not throw candy from the floats for safety reasons.
“You can have someone walk along the parade route and hand out candy. If people are throwing candy – you’ve got kids running out in the road to pick up the candy,” he said.
Overby wanted to remind the community the town asks people to pre-register for the parade — before the day of the parade.
“We do that for liability reasons and so we can know who is coming,” he added. “It makes it easier on us.”
The Williamston parade is always the first Thursday in December.
Overby thanked all those who helped this year.
“The parade is not a parade without the involvement and support of the businesses and community,” he added.
After the parade, a crowd gathered at Memorial Baptist Church for their first tree lighting ceremony.
The church served popcorn and bottles of water to those who gathered.
The Riverside Marching Band played carols as the pastor, James Henegar, waited for the night sky to darken before lighting the tree. After the church’s children’s choir sang a song, Henegar said a few words about remembering why we celebrate Christmas.
He then asked the former, longtime pastor of Memorial, Robby Parker to light up the tree.
Afterwards, people made their way back to Main Street for shopping after hours and music at the community stage. The Small Shop, Dog Branch Antiques and Auctions, Miller’s Sports and Trophies, The Proctor Variety Shop and Cakes by Becky stayed open late.
A Christmas Market was set up near the Main Street Community Stage, where nine vendors provided convenient holiday shopping.
Carriage rides, sponsored by Gary Manning of Shaw’s were available, free of charge, to those who wished to participate. Live music helped make the evening merry and bright.
Five of the six county mayors gathered to sing carols at the Main Street Community Stage.
Mayors Jerry McCrary of Parmele, Joyce Whichard-Brown of Williamston, Tina Brown of Robersonville, Charlotte Griffin of Bear Grass and Craig Tucker of Jamesville harmonized for several songs. Mayor Ervin Williams couldn’t be there because he was attending his town meeting in Hamilton.
Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Harned said she felt the night was successful. She estimated about 200 stopped by the Holiday Market by the stage.
“[The vendors] made money and that makes me happy,” she said.
Harned donned a Christmas Cat costume to help make the evening festive.
“It was a good picture opportunity for families,” she said. The use of the mascot head was donated by Earl’s Café in Corey’s.
Harned said free carriage rides were available Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Williamston Police Department’s Christmas celebration and Toy Drive from 6 – 8 p.m., sponsored by Shaw’s, Cakes by Becky and Giddy-up Coffee House.
“It was a nice continuation from last week,” she added.