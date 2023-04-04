WILLIAMSTON – The Williamston Police Department is searching for the perpetrators in a Saturday evening shooting.
According to Williamston Police Det. Lt. Gene Bullock, officers were dispatched to 630 West Church St. in Williamston at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, 25-year-old Delonta Jamaal Williams was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Williams was transported to Martin General Hospital and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
“Although multiple people were on scene during the shooting, officers were unable to locate anyone who claimed to witness the shooting,” the Williamston Police Department said in a press release.
The crime is being investigated – with Det. Sgt. Matthew Harrell leading it – as an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The shooting is the second in a week.
Last Saturday, March 25, five people were shot at a party in Williamston when multiple rounds were fired from multiple locations along West Pine St. between North Haughton St. and North MLK Jr. Dr.
No suspect was named in that shooting either. Police have not said if the two are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.