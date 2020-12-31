Williamston – One man was struck multiple times in a shooting days before Christmas.
Now police are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest in the incident, which occurred on Dec. 18.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., Williamston Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at 124 Hatton St.
Upon arrival, officers were told a vehicle drove by the residence and an occupant of that vehicle opened fire on several individuals standing outside.
Jaylen Jarron Peele, 19, was reportedly struck multiple times by gunfire and was transported first to Martin General Hospital and then Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at 792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 792-8800. Crime Stoppers only needs your information, not your name.