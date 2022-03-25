WILLIAMSTON - When a school family and the community come together, amazing things happen.
This was the case Monday, March 21, at Williamston Primary School when World Down Syndrome Day was observed and a young man named Sammy was celebrated.
Sammy McDaniel is a first grade student who has Down Syndrome, but that is only a small part of who Sammy is.
In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, the Williamston Primary School family planned a Rock Your Socks Day, the trademark observance event to bring awareness to Down Syndrome. Mismatched socks were the dress code of the day and staff wore their “Down Right Awesome” custom shirts.
Teachers were quick to explain the celebration was more about what Sammy teaches everyone else on a daily basis than a label which is only a part of his identity.
Just down the street from Williamston Primary School, a special friendship had already begun at the back fence of Shaw’s BBQ. Sammy, who lives behind the restaurant, had engaged Gary Manning in conversation one day and that was it — instant friendship.
Knowing of Sammy’s love of all things superheroes, Manning invited the volunteer group Project Superhero to pay his buddy a visit at school. All things came together as the school and community celebrated Sammy, his family and all Sammy brings to the school during Monday’s observance.
Not knowing who was coming, Sammy was pleasantly surprised to meet Spiderman, Thor and Captain America in the school lobby Monday afternoon. Met with cheers from students and adults alike, the superhero team joined Sammy and his parents for a parade around the school.
After an encore lap in the parade, the volunteers accompanied Sammy to the playground where they posed for photos with anyone who wished to join them and were treated to icees.