WILLIAMSTON – The town of Williamston recently purchased an Air Curtain Burner for processing limbs generated within the town. The debris is picked up as a part of the town of Williamston’s Public Works Sanitation Department operations.
“The thought originated a few years ago when the Town Administrator, Eric Pearson and I were discussing the future of the yard waste program. As I have continued to evaluate possible alternates, I looked into the air curtain burners and the permitting requirements,” said Williamston Public Works Director Kerry Spivey.
According to Spivey, he obtained the approval of the town’s Mayor Joyce Whitchard-Brown and the Board of Commissioners. He worked with the town’s Interim Town Manager Christina Craft, to establish the necessary funding to make the purchase.
The unit is used to burn a significant portion of yard wastes represented by limbs.
According to Spivey, the town’s public works department would normally pick up limbs and the debris would be taken to the landfill. The expense would cost the town $40 a ton.
“In the past the town invested in a chipper to reduce the limbs to wood chips. This would help preserve the landfill. The chipper has very much paid for itself,” he added.
Adherence to the town’s existing ordinances regarding limb size and length will allow for the ability to dispose of the limbs by burning, as a much more efficient disposal method as compared to landfilling or chipping.
Limb pickup in town can total as much as 800 – 1,000 tons per year. Roughly 95 percent of the overall weight of the overall weight of the limbs will be eliminated through the process. The resulting ash from the Air Curtain Burner is considered safe, as well as healthy addition to the soil.
“Even disposal by landfilling will help the department control costs and increase operational efficiency. Having become involved with Adobon International and the Sustainable Communities programs some years ago, this will also help the town to continue along its chosen path of sustainability,” said Kerry. “it also helps to preserve the county’s local landfill space and extend the time before additional landfill space will be necessary for the county’s operations.”
The Air Curtain Burner was delivered and set up last week on property of the town. The cost of the equipment was $115,000.
The town’s employees will participate in training before the machine will be operated. It will produce very limited smoke.
“This is seemingly a win-win outcome for all involve. It is our hope and intent for this process to serve the citizens of Williamston for quite a few years to come,” Spivey closed.