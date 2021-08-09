WILLIAMSTON – The Williamston Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to temporarily close the Williamston Town Hall lobby to the public effective immediately.
Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson requested to close the lobby of town hall temporarily due to employee matters and not COVID-19.
“We have an employee that will be out for surgery. We have a new employee, and we we have two employees that will have training in August. Christina is just learning the financial duties, and Jackie is still learning as well,” said Pearson.
According to Pearson, he would like to temporarily close the lobby effective immediately and continue to evaluate when would be the best time to open back.
“How long will it be be closed,” asked Commissioner William Coffield.
“Hopefully only one month. There is training for Jackie and Tiffany in the month of August. This all is a matter of an employee shortage and nothing to do with COVID-19,” replied Pearson.
Commissioner Al Chesson made a motion to temporarily close the lobby of town hall with hopes of reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Commissioner Jerry Knox offered a second. The motion was unanimously passed.
Williamston Town Hall’s drive-through is open for customers, and appointments can be made to meet with specific departments.
In other news, the Williamston Board of Commissioners received an update on the old Tarheel Apartment building.
According to Williamston Town Zoning and Planning Administrator Cameron Braddy, a structural engineer from North Carolina Department of Transportation inspected the outside of the building last week.
Currently the parking lot behind the building has been blocked, and the street and the sidewalk have been barricaded.
An advertisement was ran in last week’s newspaper accepting bids for the demolition of the building while saving the conjoined building that houses SS Custom Cycles. The due date for bids are Monday, Aug. 9.
“We have looked into funding to help with the project, but all has been dead ends. The town staff has met with the owners of SS Custom Cycles. They are currently working from home,” said Braddy.
In a meeting last week, the Williamston Board of Commissioners approved to allow the owners of SS Custom Cycles to rent part of the town hall building at the rate of $50 a month until the situation can be resolved.
According to Braddy, the department is now currently waiting for the Aug. 9 date so they can review the bids.
A called meeting has been set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug, 9 at Williamston Town Hall to review the bids.