Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
June 7
Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1363 Robert Everett Rd. in Robersonville.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence games was reported at 920 N.C. Hwy 125 in Oak City.
Simple assault was reported at 1080 Stoney’s Ln. in Jamesville.
June 8
Larceny was reported at 1048 Fleming Cir. in Jamesville.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Martin Community College in Williamston.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 5197 U.S. Hwy 17 in Williamston.
Obtain property false pretenses was reported at 106 East Purvis St. in Robersonville.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, obtaining property under false pretenses and larceny of dog pen 10x10x6 was reported at 1033 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
June 9
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 1661 Edward Ange Rd. in Jamesville.
June 10
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1075 Ranch Motel Rd. in Williamston.
Missing cat and found property was reported at 3106 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1087 Falona Ln. in Williamston.
June 11
All other offenses was reported at Jack Roberson Rd. in Williamston.
Statutory rape was reported at Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at 1075 Fleming Cir. in Jamesville.
June 12
Trespass of real property and communicating threats was reported at 16362 N.C. Hwy 125 in Robersonville.
An overdose was reported at 1506 Abbitt Rd. in Williamston.
An animal bite was reported at 415 South West Ave. in Oak City.
June 13
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Family Dollar #8587, 207 East N.C. Hwy 11 in Oak City.
Larceny was reported at 1718 N.C. Hwy 111 in Oak City.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
June 11
Cassie Renee Hackney, 22, of 1627 Jack Roberson Rd. in Williamston was issued an on-view arrest for one felony count of intentional child abuse-serious injury. She was confined to Bertie-Martin Regional Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 7
Larceny was reported at 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Failing to see before starting and driving while licenses revoked was reported at 107 West Blvd. in Williamston.
Driving while impaired and hit and run was reported at 101 Manning St. in Williamston.
Warrant services for offense(s) in another jurisdiction was reported at 814 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 8
Assault on a female was reported at 108 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Failure to return rental property in excess of $4,000 was reported at 301 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Identity theft was reported at 106 East Main St. in Williamston.
Call for service was reported at 145 Carolina Pines in Williamston.
Identity theft, financial card transaction theft and obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 205 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 10
Larceny was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Simple assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray was reported at Marshall Ave. in Williamston.
June 11
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 111 W. Academy St. in Williamston.
Warrant services for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 112 Roberson St. in Williamston.
No operators license and fictitious information to an officer was reported at Washington St. near Garrett Rd. in Williamston.
June 12
Injury to real property and duty to stop in event of crash- property damage was reported at the intersection of East Franklin and Henderson St. in Williamston.
Simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 503 West Main St. in Williamston.
Possession of a firearm by a felon, resist, delay & obstruct, carrying a concealed handgun, driving while license revoked, possession of scheduled I controlled substance and aid & abet possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at Washington St. near West Blvd. in Williamston.
Larceny and driving while license revoked was reported at 819 East Blvd. in Williamston.
June 13
Resist, delay & obstruct was reported at 403 Henderson St. in Williamston.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 103 Manning St. in Williamston.
June 14
Injury to personal property was reported at 1287 Willow Acres in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
June 7
Ronald Jerry Easterling, Jr., 47, was charged with failure to see before starting.
Tyrese Tylejuan Gilliam, 22, was charged with driving while license revoked.
Dante Ali Hargett, 47, was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run.
June 8
Sarah Katelin Roberts, 31, was charged with fugitive extradition warrant.
June 11
Nykeya Chantrese Moore, 28, was charged with simple affray.
Joshua Phillip Salisbury, 46, was charged with failure to appear.
June 12
Stanley Darnell Armstrong, III., 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, resist, delay & obstruct, carrying a concealed handgun and driving while license revoked.
Shaquasia Monye Warren, 22, was charged with possession of scheduled I controlled substance.
June 13
Christopher Chesson, 23, was charged with felony probation violation, failure to appear, resist, delay & obstruct, no operators license and fictitious information to officer.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Robersonville Police Department reports of arrests include:
No arrests were reported.