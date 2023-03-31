One thing all Eastern North Carolinians can agree on: the coast is windy.
That was the topic that propelled Jennifer Mundt’s presentation to the Martin County Board of Commissioners at their most recent meeting.
Mundt serves as the Assistant Secretary for Clean Energy Economic Development in the N.C. Department of Commerce. Her appearance before the commission was to promote wind turbine energy commerce, while explaining advantages and dispelling myths.
With steady winds and shallow waters — less than 60 meters — that extend a long distance from the shore, the seas off North Carolina’s coast are favorable for offshore wind energy production and represent a significant untapped source of clean, renewable energy.
According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, North Carolina has among the highest offshore wind energy potential on the east coast; however, a lack of load centers and strong transmission ties across a large portion of the coast present a challenge to harnessing this potential economically.
The opportunities around offshore wind interdevelopment are vast, according to Mundt.
“We think that offshore wind presents a win-win-win for North Carolina, a win for our people by providing good family sustaining wage jobs. It’s good for our environment. It provides clean, renewable, home-based energy and it’s just good for our economy. We’ll bring in investments and all sorts of opportunities for areas that have been previously either under-resourced or underserved or maybe overlooked in other investment opportunities,” said Mundt.
The Assistant Secretary then produced a slide that was essentially blank. Just an open view of an unobstructed horizon.
“What this is is a visual simulation of what 122 turbines with blades spinning would look like on the coast of Baldhead Island for the project that is proposed off Brunswick County. Can y’all see any one of those 122 turbines that I promise you are simulated in this picture?” Mundt asked.
Mundt went on to explain the people “at the beach” spend numerous tourists dollars and the state would not do anything to disrupt that revenue. Although the blades are massive and the towers stand 800 feet tall, Mundt assured the commission it isn’t the intent of the Department of Commerce to destroy a tourist industry.
Mundt’s message focused on Wind Turbine jobs for Martin County, more so than planting the structures themselves.
Pointing to a PowerPoint presentation, Mundt outlined potential economic opportunities.
“All those little red dots indicate facilities that are actively engaged in projects or supporting the supply chain for offshore for wind. You’ll also note, even though I’m talking about offshore wind,” Mundt said. “The majority of projects in the state of North Carolina are nowhere near the coast. And so what I submit to you and what I hope to share with you is that while the infrastructure will be installed off of the coast, this is an economic opportunity for the entire state and specifically for Martin County.”
The future of wind power has heads spinning while communities are looking to take economic advantage of the $140 billion of capital investment that is expected in and along the entire Atlantic Coast between now and 2032.
“North Carolina has the potential, if we’re strategic, and we’re smart, to capture a hundred billion of that revenue because we have an amazing manufacturing sector in the state,” said Mundt. “And we can support them. We can support the jobs, we can help existing manufacturing companies re-skill and retool to help diversify what they’re currently doing and get in on a growing new economic sector. And with that comes possible tens of thousands of those new family sustaining wage jobs, lots of opportunities in communities that might not have had those otherwise.”
Wind turbines are more than simple fans spinning in the wind. Each turbine is filled with 8,000 components that are manufactured throughout various locations.
Mundt drew a correlation between keeping young people and attracting young people to the county. She highlighted the fact that wind turbine jobs are technological and attract young people. She also brought to light that Martin Community College currently teaches many of the courses needed to qualify for one of the potential positions. Graduating students would have the opportunity to step into a job in Martin County upon graduation, “rather than choosing to move to Raleigh.”
The take away message from Mundt and the Department of Commerce was those components could be manufactured in Martin County and should be viewed as a future economic boom.
When thinking of clean energy, look past what couldn’t be seen on the horizon in the simulated slide and think about what could be manufactured in the county to add job opportunities and revenue from Wind Turbines.