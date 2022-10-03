...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Two brothers were shot and one died in a Washington mobile home park Sunday night, according to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
A news release from the office said that about 11:12 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Linda and Rivercreek drives in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park after received reports of a person shot. There they found two brothers suffering gunshot wounds.
Deputies found Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor deceased on the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford, 29, of Williamston was transported to ECU Health for treatment. The office had no update on his status.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call them at 840-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
The younger Watford’s death is one of 14 reported in Pitt County this year. Greenville Police have reported eight homicides and the sheriff’s office four to include Watford. Ayden Police have also reported two homicides.