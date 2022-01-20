Here we go again.
Just like a week ago, Martin County residents could be in for some winter weather.
Unlike last week, the forecast now seems to favor up to three inches of snow and another two-tents of ice for the county Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. The watch includes Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Greene, Beaufort, Hyde, Lenoir and Craven counties.
According to the advisory, heavy mixed precipitation including snow and sleet, as well as freezing rain will hit portions of eastern North Carolina beginning late Thursday night.
The weather event is likely to begin Thursday afternoon with rain which will then give over to freezing rain and sleet on Thursday night.
There is a chance of sleet before 10 a.m. Friday morning with snow and sleet likely afterwards. Friday night’s forecast shifts to “snow likely.”
The winter weather is likely to be gone by late Saturday morning.
Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-50s with an overnight low around 27 degrees. Friday will see a high of 28 degrees with warming beginning Saturday when temperatures should reach 35 degrees.
If the winter weather does come to Martin County, officials are urging people to stay off the roadways until they are cleared.