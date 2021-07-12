Martin County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
June 28
Communicating threats was reported at 1717 Mill Inn Rd. in Williamston.
Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 14548 N.C. 125 in Oak City.
June 29
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at East College St. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.
Probation violation was reported at 109 West Main St. in Everetts.
Warrant for arrest was reported at an unknown location.
Warrant service was reported at an unknown location.
June 30
Forcible breaking and entering and all other larceny was reported at 1056 Robin Ln. in Williamston.
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at an unknown location.
All other offenses was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Arrest for probation violation was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
July 1
Destruction/damage/vandalism was reported at the area of 1890 West Islands Rd. in Williamston.
False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at an unknown location.
July 2
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4363 Dixon Rd. in Robersonville.
July 3
Larceny of cargo trailer was reported at 1035 Archie Mobley Rd. in Williamston.
July 4
Simple assault was reported at 1315 Main St., Apt. 10 in Jamesville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports of arrests include:
June 29
Pamela Fore Hardison was charged with a warrant service other jurisdiction.
Ashley Hardison was charged with probation violation and failure to appear.
Chauncy Ontaye Barnhill Jr. was charged with communicating threats and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
June 30
Wesley Edward White was charged with two counts of warrant service.
Matthew Ray Gaylor was charged with all other offenses.
Andrew Holliday was charged with probation violation.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department reports of incidents include:
June 28
Larceny was reported at 215 Fairview St. in Williamston.
Assault on a female was reported at 122 Warren Ct. in Williamston.
June 29
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 204 Santree Dr. in Williamston.
Larceny and injury to personal property was reported at 502 Washington St. in Williamston.
Hit and run was reported at 1010 West Main St. in Williamston.
Arson was reported at Fitness Unlimited, 1985 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 30
Injury to real property was reported at 100 Willow Acres in Williamston.
July 1
Injury to personal property was reported at Willow Dr. near East Blvd. in Williamston.
Simple Assault was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Larceny was reported at Speedway, 304 Washington St. in Washington.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 211 Commons Cir. in Williamston.
Injury to real property was reported at Ross Motel, 1700 U.S. 17 South in Williamston.
July 2
Involuntary Commitment was reported at 121 Harris St. in Williamston.
July 3
Obtain property by false pretenses was reported at 211 Fairview St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 300 North Haughton St. in Williamston.
July 4
Simple assault was reported at 1585 Washington St. in Williamston.
July 5
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 712 Washington St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at Speedway, 605 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering was reported at 920 West Main St., Apt. 3 in Williamston.
Driving while impaired was reported at 305 West Main St. in Williamston.
Arrests
June 28
Shedrick Daneil Demery, 22, was charged with assault on a female.
July 1
Shameca Renee Durham, 37, was charged with trafficking opium, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance and manufacture/sell/distribute/possess within 1,000 feet of a school.
July 5
Anquonsha Thomas, 22, was charged with injury to personal property.
Dennis Darnell Saunders, 32, was charged with assault and battery.
Javain Arkenis Little Sr., 45, was charged while driving while impaired.
Robersonville Police Department
Incidents
The Robersonville Police Department reports of incidents include:
No incidents were reported.
Arrests
No arrests were reported.