WF preview

A group at last year’s Wright Flight program in Martin County.

 Contributed Photo

Next month, participating Martin County sixth graders will have a field day.

A real field day, at the Martin County Airport. The Wright Flight Program officially takes off on April 20 with planes, pilots, informational and educational booths along with an array of six grade dreamers.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com