...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (20 to 30 percent), and gusty
northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph will likely lead to adverse fire
behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
A group at last year’s Wright Flight program in Martin County.
Next month, participating Martin County sixth graders will have a field day.
A real field day, at the Martin County Airport. The Wright Flight Program officially takes off on April 20 with planes, pilots, informational and educational booths along with an array of six grade dreamers.
The program, sponsored by the Martin County Airport Commission, is in its seventh year. The educational aeronautical program began in Tucson in 1986, founded by Lt. Col. Robin Stoddard, USAF (Ret.) who, at the time, was an Air Force Fighter pilot.
Stoddard originated the program to help children gain essential life skills for overcoming adversity and achieving goals by partnering with teachers and schools to give children the opportunity to set and achieve goals to earn the right to fly an airplane.
It is a learn-and-earn course program. The course provides an overview of major milestones and highlights inspirational characters from aviation history. Students who successfully complete the program are awarded the privilege of flying in a light aircraft with a volunteer pilot. Upon landing, each student receives a certificate and a special Wright Flight History T-shirt that is available only to Wright Flight graduates.
The program begins with the field day and culminates on May 20 with a “Fly Day.” The Wright Flight curriculum is designed in a series of modules that each participating student must study and then pass a test on the content. Once students pass the test they move on to the next module. There are 10 modules in all and the course ends with a final exam. Students must achieve a passing score in order to take the light aircraft flight.
This year 175 students will be participating in the program.
“It’s great program. We’ve introduced well over a thousand kids to aviation that may have not have ever seen it, had it not been for the Wright Flight. We’ve given well over 500 airplane rides most to children who had never been in an airplane and as lots of you know, their family that hadn’t never been to any kind of airplane and especially a small airplane,” said Martin County Airport Commissioner Drew Robinson.
The opportunities in aviation today expand past simple piloting possibilities. The airport commission partners with Elizabeth City State University’s aeronautical program and discusses educational opportunities with the students.
With the influx of Drone Piloting needs, SpaceForce and the shortage of commercial airline pilots, aeronautical opportunities are rapidly growing.
“We’re introducing these children to the world of aviation. And hopefully they’ll make it a career.
You know, you’ll find throughout the flight how excited these kids are. When we give them rides some of them may have flown on vacation but to be in this type of airplane, in this setting, seeing the community that they grow up in, you know, most of them see the school that they attend and it is a great experience,” said Martin County Airport Commissioner Lynn Howell.
The Wright Flight program is funded by the Martin County Airport Commission and community donations. The Wright Flight Field Day is being held on April 20 at the Martin County Airport to be followed by a “Fly Day” for all students who pass the program on May 20.