WILLIAMSTON - Annie Mae Moore, 76, died on Friday, May 28, 2021. Funeral Friday at 12 noon, at United Holy Church of Deliverance. Visitation 11-12 noon. Arrangements by MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion and Cremation.
