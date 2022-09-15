Charles Edward Stewart Sep 15, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSTON - Charles Edward Stewart, 69, died on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Memorial service Saturday at 11:00 AM, at Bailey Church of God, Bailey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles Edward Stewart Bailey Church Of God Memorial Service Latest e-Edition Martin County Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesUpdate: Missing teen found safeCrime blotter for Martin CountySheriff's office, police department handle incidentsArrests made in Martin County, WilliamstonVisitor spending up in Martin CountyThe Enterprise garners a pair of N.C. Press AwardsOut & About: Week of Sept. 8, 202County leaders work on hospital solutionsRicky Lanier Night: The Season of Celebration beginsJamesville receives over $11 million for water system ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.