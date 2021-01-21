BROOKLYN NY - Mrs. Evelyn James, 81, died on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at noon, at Long Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Plymouth. Arrangements by MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion and Cremation Services of Williamston .
