WILLIAMSTON - Jerome Gaylord Bell, 70, died on Monday, May 10, 2021. Funeral Saturday, May 22, at 1 pm, at EJ Hayes Alumni Center. Visitation Friday, May 21, 5 to 7 pm at Biggs-Brown's Chapel. Arrangements by MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion and Cremation Services.
