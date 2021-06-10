JAMESVILLE - Lisa Freeman Tadlock, 55, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Memorial services were held Saturday, June 5th, at 2 pm, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation followed services.
