GREENVILLE NC - Walter Mitchell, Sr., 68, died on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Graveside service was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Staton Cemetery, Scotland Neck. Visitation was held 2-5 p.m. Friday at Paradise Funeral Home.
