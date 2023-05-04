Annie Harrison Cratt

Mrs. Annie Cratt, 93, daughter of the late Alonza and Lillian Harrison, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home in Bear Grass, NC. A funeral service was held on Monday, at 2:00PM at Rose of Sharon Original Free Will Baptist Church. Burial was in the Cratt Family Cemetery. Mrs. Cratt was a devoted member of Rose of Sharon Original Free Will Baptist Church where she was a charter Sunday school member. She served as flower chairwoman, Sunday school teacher, member of the Ladies Auxiliary, and choir member. Annie loved to quilt, put puzzles together, and cook for her family. She loved gospel music, traveling, and to be on the go. Her favorite trip was to Israel, the Holy Land. She read her Bible daily, reading it in its entirety many times; and was a shining example of a Christian woman. She was predeceased by her husband King E. Cratt, after 42 years of marriage; one infant son; and sons-in-law, Steve Hamilton, and Rogers Forbes. She was one of 14 siblings. She is survived by her son, Edward E. Cratt (Margaret); four daughters, Brenda Hamilton, Nellie Forbes, Barbara Williams (John), and Sharon Roberson (Albert); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Mertie H. Coltrain. The family extends special thanks to Gentiva Hospice and Mrs. Eva Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rose of Sharon Original Free Will Baptist Church, 8000 Bear Grass Road, Robersonville, NC 27871. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.