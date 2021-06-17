Archie Timothy Pinkley, 73 of Spring Green Rd., died Tuesday June 8, 2021, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. Archie was born on May 14, 1948, in Painesville, Lake County, OH to the late Archie Jesse and Mary Carter Pinkley. He graduated from Thomas W. Harvey High School in 1966. Mr. Pinkley served four tours in Vietnam with the US Air Force from Jan. 1967 to May 1973 and with the US Navy from Oct. 1975 to Sept. 1982. He was a craftsman by trade and loved wood working, where he created art from local wood and bamboo. He was a member of the Martin County Farmer’s Market where he sold very unique creations. He was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was preceded in death by sisters, Carol Lesker and Mary K. Cole Ward, brother, Carter Cole. Survivors include; wife, Laurie-Irwin Pinkley of the home; son, Archie Robert Pinkley of Richmond, VA, and sister Gale C. Pinkley of Painesville, OH, and several nieces and nephews around the country. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Walker Funeral Home with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834, or a Veterans Organization of one’s choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Pinkley family.
