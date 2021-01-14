Mr. Asa Rodgers, 85, died Friday, January 1, 2021. Graveside Service was held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston, NC. A public viewing was held Friday, January 8, 2021 from 5:00 pm -7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, 304 Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Asa Rodgers, masks were mandatory.
