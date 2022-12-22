Attorney H. Wallace Parker

PARKER, ESQ. H. WALLACE – age 81, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at University of North Carolina Medical Center. A celebration of his life was held at the Congleton Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville, NC, with private family interment at the Parker Family Cemetery, Oak City, NC, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. ??Memorial contributions may be made to the following: The Myositis Association (https://www.myositis.org/donate/, check box to indicate gift - “In Memory of H. Wallace Parker”) & Roanoke River Partners (contact@roanokeriverpartners.org, indicate gift in memory of H. Wallace Parker/Rosenwald School).??Attorney Parker was born on December 8, 1941, in Hamilton, North Carolina. The second youngest of five children born to Rudolph and Annie M. Williams Parker, Mr. Parker joined the church at an early age and began his education in Martin County Public Schools. Honor, integrity and service were amongst his life’s core values, serving two tours of duty as a proud Marine, stateside and during the Vietnam War. He completed his undergraduate education at Winston Salem State University and earned a Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law. Following a legal fellowship in Pontiac, Michigan, his legal career amplified quickly. He soon was appointed Deputy City Attorney of Pontiac – the first minority to serve in this pivotal position. With a reputation as a formidable criminal defense litigator and civil rights attorney, he soon established his own Law Firm of attorneys in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Attorney Parker served as Chief Counsel for the Northern Oakland County Branch NAACP for decades, leading the fight for justice and racial equality. A committed public servant, he represented countless community members pro bono, addressed inflammatory incidents of racism and drafted a bill that became law changing the method of jury selection in the state of Michigan. This new law greatly increased the number of minority jurors serving on cases. Mr. Parker secured a judgement from the U.S. Federal Court requiring implementation of proper testing and promotions for minority police officers. He was one of twelve attorneys who defended Affirmative Action at the University of Michigan. On behalf of the NAACP, he developed an action plan to address racial profiling for law enforcement agencies in Oakland County. Mr. Parker taught courses to new lawyers for the Oakland County Bar as he guided school districts and police departments to resolve ethnic intimidation issues, promoting diversity within the community. Mr. Parker also served as the City Attorney for Royal Oak Township, for more than a decade. Mr. Parker’s work toward creating a society of justice, placed his own life in peril on multiple occasions, yet, he was steadfast to his mission. His stelar legal career spanned 45 years in Michigan, until retiring to his home state of North Carolina. He held membership in the Michigan State Bar Association, a Lifetime Member of the NAACP, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Among the honors he received were the U.S. Department of Justice/FBI Lifetime Achievement Award, The Michigan Bar Association’s Citizens Lawyer Award, the NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award, NAACP Presidential Award, and The National NAACP Foot Solder’s Award, and many others. In addition, an award in his name, The H. Wallace Parker Preservation of Justice Award, was presented annually by the NAACP. Attorney Parker leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Patricia Walker Parker; daughter, Meriel Parker, MS, grand-daughter Rachel Alexandria Parker; and a host of relatives and friends.
